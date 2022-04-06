Jill Duggar Debuts Bold New Look

Fans have witnessed Jill Duggar undergo a transformation since her first days on "19 Kids and Counting." In 2020, Jill surprised not only viewers, but her family when she and husband Derick Dillard stepped away from her spin-off reality series "Counting On." She recalled to People at the time, "It didn't go over very well with anyone." The couple wanted more autonomy over their lives. "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us," Jill said while discussing her family's power.

Leading up to her official departure from the Duggar reality series, Jill started to dabble in activities that were disapproved of by her family. She was spotted having an alcoholic drink while out on a date night with Derick. Jill had finally grown confident in her own decisions. "I think we've grown a lot as a couple, and I'm okay with people not being okay with it," she told People in 2020.

A few years earlier, in 2017, Jill made her first foray into a more risqué approach to fashion (at least by her family's strict standards). After discussing it with Derick, the TLC star got her nose pierced. By 2020, she started experimenting with not wearing skirts and dresses all the time. "I felt like I could be modest and wear pants," Jill said in a fan Q&A on YouTube. Not long after, she made her boldest style change.