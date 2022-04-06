Jim Carrey Seemingly Threw Shade At Will Smith With An Eyebrow-Raising Slap Joke

It appears as if everyone has an opinion on the debacle between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards. The shocking moment — dubbed "the slap heard around the world" — came after Rock made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it," Rock quipped. In response, Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock, before returning to his seat. Opinions on the altercation are split — some support Smith, while others have praised Rock for maintaining his composure.

Legendary comedian Jim Carrey has been very vocal about the unfortunate incident. Carrey — who rose to comedic glory in the '80s — slammed Smith and the Academy following the altercation. During an interview with "CBS Mornings," Carrey said he was "sickened," by the slap and the events that followed. "I felt like Hollywood is just spineless en masse. It just really felt like: 'Oh, this is really a clear indication that we're not the cool club anymore," he told the outlet.

Now, the "Ace Ventura" comic is taking another jab at Smith and is not holding back.