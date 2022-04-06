Meghan Markle Is Mourning The Tragic Loss Of A Close Friend

Meghan Markle has gone through enough hassle with the tabloids and social media trolls that she doesn't often speak candidly to the public these days. When she does, it's usually for an important reason, even if those reasons are tragic, like mourning the loss of a close friend.

Since she and her husband Prince Harry officially stepped down from royal duties and relocated to California, the Duchess of Sussex has been dragged in the middle of royal family feuding and fighting back against British tabloids for defamation and breech of privacy (while raising two children, no less). She's also had to deal with more drama from her half-sister Samantha Markle, who is taking her to court, and her dad, Thomas Markle, who has been saying some less-than-generous things about her to the press.

We'd love to hear of a win for the duchess, so it's heartbreaking to hear that she's now lost a person close to her.