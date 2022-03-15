Meghan Markle's Sister Is In Trouble With Twitter Once Again

Other than her bombshell of an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, Meghan Markle almost never addresses the ongoing drama with her estranged family members and the headlines that it seems to generate. Even though it's supposedly been years since the Duchess of Sussex has spoken to her half-sister Samantha Markle, it hasn't stopped her from filing a lawsuit against the duchess, all the while complicating Meghan's legal problems even more.

In her lawsuit, Samantha claims that Meghan's interview with Oprah contained nothing more than one lie after another, while also suggesting that the former television star's supposed "rags to riches" story is a fabrication. This has forced Meghan's lawyer, Michael Kump, to release a statement on the matter that said, according to TMZ, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."

That said, it seems like the tables have turned on Meghan's sister as she has just gotten herself in trouble. And it's the kind of trouble that surely won't help in her legal case against the duchess, either.