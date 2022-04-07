What We Know About Jesse James' Engagement

Jesse James. Remember him? Cast your mind back to March 2010 when a huge scandal hit Hollywood after several women came forward claiming to have had romantic encounters with James, who was then married to America's Sweetheart, Sandra Bullock.

James issued a public apology, saying in a statement that many of the allegations made against him were untrue, but noted, "There is only one person to blame for this whole situation, and that is me. It's because of my poor judgment that I deserve everything bad that is coming my way. This has caused my wife and kids pain and embarrassment beyond comprehension and I am extremely saddened to have brought this on them. I am truly very sorry for the grief I have caused them. I hope one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me." The following month, Bullock filed for divorce from the "Monster Garage" star, with that being finalized in June 2010.

James then moved on with "LA Ink" star and makeup mogul Kat Von D and the two became engaged in January 2011, with James telling People that he actually loved 2010 because it was the year he fell in love with Von D, calling her "an amazing woman who stood behind me when the world turned their backs." But that relationship and engagement was over by the summer, before getting back together — and splitting once again, per People. Now though? James has popped that all important question yet again.