Chad L. Coleman, Star Of The Wire And The Walking Dead, Talks New Podcast Humble Hollywood - Exclusive Interview

Another role of yours I've always loved was Z in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." How did that come about?

Well, I auditioned for these guys for a network pilot for Fox some years ago. It was a spaceship comedy called "Boldly Going Nowhere" and I actually got the role over Carl Weathers as the security [chief] on the ship, but he was a guy that could go from zero to 60 over nothing. Like, [angrily] "Stop smacking that damn chewing gum!" So Charlie [Day] ... They loved "The Wire," man. And Charlie was such a fan of "The Wire," he's like, "This guy's drama. I don't know him being funny but I'm going to give him a chance." And I tested and they came with the notes and they were like, "You're a funny MF. You're going with us." And that's how ... and it didn't go because I asked them, "Why did you name it 'Boldly Going Nowhere?'" That was a goddamn omen. It went nowhere.

So they said, "You got to come and do 'Always Sunny,'" and then Charlie got me a role on "Horrible Bosses 2." So that dude, he and Glen [Howerton], beautiful, beautiful people, man. They have been supportive and fans all the way and the feeling is mutual.

On the subject of pilots that never made it, I think a lot of people don't realize that many actors have done so many pilots that have never seen the light of day. Do you have anything that you've done that you were really excited about that never really made it?

I think it was a pilot with Keith David and Lou Diamond Phillips and the young lady that used to be one of the leads or "New York Undercover," and I can't think of the name of it. It was a legal drama that went into the streets as well. It was sort of like a "Law & Order," but it was really good. That was one for me. Like, wow. And we aired "I Hate My Teenage Daughter," I felt like we should have gone longer. I really thought that was a wonderful show. We probably needed to be edgier, but yeah, I wish "I Hate My Teenage Daughter" had at least gotten two or three seasons. That was with Jaime Pressly.

Beyond the podcast, any other projects you've got coming up we can talk about?

Yeah. I'm working on something called "Nexus" right now, a sci-fi miniseries. It's pretty exciting stuff. I can't go into great detail on it, but it is happening for sure.

