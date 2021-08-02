The Real Reason Seth MacFarlane Wants Family Guy Off Of Fox

"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter on August 1, revealing the real reason he is considering moving his hit animated series off of Fox's network... Tucker Carlson.

"Tucker Carlson's latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network," wrote MacFarlane, who is no stranger to controversy himself. Carlson famously hosts "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Fox News, the conservative-leaning cable news channel under the Fox Network umbrella. "Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn't working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don't get along with your mother, and well... I've been having an affair with NBC." MacFarlane's "affair" is his $200 million deal where the actor production company is expected to create new content with NBC, including possible new animated series.

Back in 2018, MacFarlane shared his disgust with Carlson in a since deleted tweet where the celeb claimed he was "embarrassed to work for this company" after the Fox News host shared his "fringe" opinion on other news networks (via Deadline). Then again in 2020, in yet another deleted tweet, MacFarlane went after Laura Ingraham for her comments on the COVID-19 quarantine shutdown. "I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation," wrote the actor, according to Deadline.

Only time will tell if MacFarlane's latest jab at Fox will end in a deleted tweet — or a more permanent move.