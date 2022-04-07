Tory Lanez Has A Message For Fans Poking Fun At His Hair

Tory Lanez is taking a stand with a clear message for his fans. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, has been battling his on-going felony assault case after a drunken argument allegedly led to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion where the bullet struck her feet on July 12, 2020, per Rolling Stone. Lanez has claimed his innocence since news broke about his involvement in the shooting. "The truth will come to the light," he tweeted the day after he was charged, adding, "A charge is not a conviction."

Meanwhile, Megan has also defended what happened that night. "The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted," she wrote in an op-ed piece for The New York Times.

While the internet has been heavily weighing in on the case as new details emerge, it appears things have just gotten a little more complicated. According to TMZ, Lanez was placed into custody after a hearing in court in which the judge declared he was in violation of the protective order with Megan Thee Stallion for discussing her on social media. The judge set his bail at $350,000, which Lanez posted shortly thereafter — but as the "Playboy" rapper walked towards his car after being released, his fans seemed to be more concerned about his appearance rather than his legal troubles.