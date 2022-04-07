Pete Davidson Gave Kim Kardashian The Ultimate Personal Gift
Pete Davidson has had a number of A-list girlfriends and a slew of headline-making relationships, but never has he been in the news more than he is now. Since first being linked to Kim Kardashian in late October 2021, the "SNL" star and Skims founder have gone Instagram official and are constantly being spotted together. While fans still aren't sure what to make of Davidson's latest tryst, the couple clearly isn't fazed by the criticism and appears to be getting serious. As Kardashian told "Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts, "I'm very happy and very content." She also explained that if she didn't see a good future with Davidson, she wouldn't be so invested in the relationship.
Davidson clearly agrees, as he's gotten her name branded on his shoulder, along with a number of tattoos inspired by his new girlfriend. As Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres, her very favorite is one that reads "My girl is a lawyer."
Now, with the newest incarnation of "The Kardashians" premiering on Hulu on April 14, fans can expect to learn even more about the unconventional couple. As Kardashian teased to Variety, viewers will finally find out how she and Davidson got together, and they'll share "all the details that everyone wants to know." Meanwhile, she's already started offering glimpses into their union while promoting the show — and she just revealed a seriously sentimental gift she got from her new beau.
Pete Davidson's sweet gift to Kim Kardashian
When Kim Kardashian made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in October 2021, all eyes were on her skit with Pete Davidson. The "Aladdin"-inspired sketch saw the pair kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin and, as that tabloids have reported, was possibly the moment that started it all. HollywoodLife's source says that Kardashian and Davidson were obviously already falling for each other during rehearsals for the sketch. Us Weekly's source, however, didn't go quite so far. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," the insider dished.
The headline-making smooch inspired great criticism from Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, who told Hollywood Unlocked that he felt the "Aladdin" sketch was a calculated move, designed to hurt his feelings. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool,'" he told the outlet.
Despite her ex's disapproval, however, Kardashian still obviously considers the skit to be an important moment in her new relationship. As she shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on April 7, her new beau actually gifted her a special memento from that day. Asked if she kept the magic carpet after the show, the reality star shared how Davidson turned it into a sweet Valentine's Day present. "He got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp ... so I do own the rug," she told Kimmel.