Pete Davidson Gave Kim Kardashian The Ultimate Personal Gift

When Kim Kardashian made her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in October 2021, all eyes were on her skit with Pete Davidson. The "Aladdin"-inspired ​​sketch saw the pair kiss as Jasmine and Aladdin and, as that tabloids have reported, was possibly the moment that started it all. HollywoodLife's source says that Kardashian and Davidson were obviously already falling for each other during rehearsals for the sketch. Us Weekly's source, however, didn't go quite so far. "He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty," the insider dished.

The headline-making smooch inspired great criticism from Kardashian's ex, Kanye "Ye" West, who told Hollywood Unlocked that he felt the "Aladdin" sketch was a calculated move, designed to hurt his feelings. "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody's like, 'Aw, that's cool,'" he told the outlet.

Despite her ex's disapproval, however, Kardashian still obviously considers the skit to be an important moment in her new relationship. As she shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on April 7, her new beau actually gifted her a special memento from that day. Asked if she kept the magic carpet after the show, the reality star shared how Davidson turned it into a sweet Valentine's Day present. "He got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp ... so I do own the rug," she told Kimmel.