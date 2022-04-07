What Russell Wilson Said To Ciara On Their First Date That Cemented Their Relationship

Russell Wilson and Ciara are couple goals. Ever since exchanging vows in England in 2016 during an intimate ceremony, per People, it appears their relationship has gone from strength to strength. After giving birth to her oldest son, Future, with her ex-husband of the same name, Ciara and Wilson have started a family of their own and welcomed a daughter, Sienna, and a son, Win.

The couple has let us into their relationship many times through the years. In 2019, Ciara released a music video for her song "Beauty Marks," which included unseen footage of their wedding and her in the hospital giving birth to Sienna. For Ciara's 36th birthday in October 2021, Wilson honored his wife on Instagram with a heartfelt message and a number of images of her throughout the years. "Perfect in every way. God made you for me. He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are," he wrote. "He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE. Happy Birthday my Queen @Ciara Heaven sent!" Proving his love for the singer is stronger than ever, Wilson got down on one knee last month during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and asked his wife if they could have more babies while promoting their children's book, "Why Not You?"

With their six-year wedding anniversary coming up, Wilson recently revealed how he managed to impress Ciara the first time they met.