David Foster And Katharine McPhee Get Candid About Their First Child Together

Katharine McPhee and David Foster experienced plenty of ups and downs in their romantic lives before finding each other. The "American Idol" runner-up married producer Nick Cokas in February 2008 at the age of 23, but McPhee's marriage ended in controversy. In October 2013, she was spotted kissing Michael Morris, with whom she worked on "Smash" and who was also married. McPhee filed for divorce from Cokas a few months later, explaining in a May 2014 statement shared with People that the couple had been separated for about a year.

Shortly after filing the paperwork, McPhee began dating "Scorpion" co-star Elyes Gabel, a relationship that lasted about two years before they called it quits in July 2016, Us Weekly reported. She found love again in the fall 2017, when McPhee was first linked to David Foster, who is 35 years her senior, according to Entertainment Tonight. After becoming engaged during an Europe trip in 2018, McPhee and Foster tied the knot in London in June 2019, she announced on Instagram.

The music producer and executive had been married four times before meeting McPhee, including to Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid. Foster and the mother of Gigi and Bella Hadid finalized their divorce in May 2017, according to RadarOnline, around the same time he became involved with McPhee. Foster and McPhee haven't looked back. They started a family in February 2021, when they welcomed their son Rennie, an experience that changed both of their lives