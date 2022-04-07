The Tragic Death Of Sopranos Star Rae Allen

Veteran actor Rae Allen died April 6 of natural causes at the age of 95, per People. Allen had an expansive film and television resume that included the memorable role as Aunt Quintina Blundetto on "The Sopranos," plus appearances on "Seinfeld," and other hit shows including "Hill Street Blues" and "Remington Steele," per IMBd. Her breakout role was the Tony Award-nominated part of Gloria Thorpe in the musical "Damn Yankees," which she took on again for the film version in 1958.

Allen continued to make an impact on the screen in the '90s when she appeared as Barbara Shore, Ph.D. in "Stargate," and Ma Keller in "A League of Their Own." When news of the actor's death broke, fans and former co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Lori Petty gushed over her "A League of Their Own" co-star on Twitter. "Great artist, dear friend and momma #RaeAllen has gone on home. What a joy of a being! I love you always. I bet you're dancing," Petty wrote. "The Closer" actor Jonathan Del Arco paid tribute with a humorous anecdote about Allen. "I once put my drink down on a coaster while visiting her and noticed it was her Tony! She quipped 'I really gotta get that thing fixed, in the meantime it's useful don't you think?'" he tweeted. Allen's first foray into movies was also filled with funny stories, which she openly shared later in life.