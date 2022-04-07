What We Know About Nancy Pelosi's COVID-19 Diagnosis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill. On April 7, Hammill sent out a Tweet that stated that Pelosi is currently "asymptomatic," despite "testing negative" earlier in the week. According to Pelosi's staff member, she's now following CDC quarantine guidelines. Pelosi also didn't miss the opportunity to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted like herself, as Hammill's post added she was "thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided" amid her positive diagnosis.

Pelosi gets tested for COVID-19 regularly, as White House officials have to show a negative test usually 24 hours before a major event, per CNN. However, the speaker has been around her fair share of cases throughout the pandemic; for example, her senior aide tested positive for the virus in July 2021. And more recently, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin came out with a positive case after sitting next to Pelosi at a dinner in Washington D.C. in March.

Now some are showing concern over President of the United States Joe Biden, as he was seen in close proximity to the speaker just one day before she tested positive, reports The New York Times.