The Cheeky Joke Camilla Parker Bowles Just Made About Colin Firth

It's probably safe to say we all know a tad bit more about the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles' love life than we really need to — but that doesn't mean it's not still fun when she gets a little cheeky from time to time. She may be a 74-year-old future queen, but Camilla is also a human being, after all. While on a royal visit to a Jane Austen museum, the duchess made an ever-so-slightly racy joke that first made us gasp in surprise — like when your grandma casually references Burt Reynolds — and then nod in agreement.

According to Us Weekly, Camilla was touring Jane Austen's House in England, which included an exhibit devoted to Regency-era undergarments called "Jane Austen Undressed." In addition to the petticoats, chemises, and stays from the actual Regency period, the display also features some of the iconic underthings from movie and TV adaptations of Jane Austen. If you've seen the BBC's 1995 "Pride and Prejudice" miniseries, you know where this is going.