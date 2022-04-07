The Emotional Moment When Ketanji Brown Jackson Made Supreme Court History

To become the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and fulfill one of President Joe Biden's campaign promises, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson had to endure brutal confirmation hearings, where Republican senators pelted her with a barrage of questions that outraged some observers. The Independent even compiled a list of the most absurd of the bunch, including one from Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who asked Jackson, "Do you think we should catch and imprison more murderers or fewer murderers?"

According to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination was historic for another reason related to all those questions. The sheer number lobbed at her — 1,500 in written form — is the most any nominee has ever answered, and she spent nearly 24 hours being interrogated by U.S. senators. By the end of it all, she even garnered bipartisan support; Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney voted to confirm Jackson, giving her a final vote tally of 53 to 47, per NPR.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the historic vote, later telling reporters, "I am feeling a deep sense of pride in who we are as a nation, that we just did what we did as it relates to the highest court of our land." Cameras also captured an emotional moment between Jackson and President Biden, who appeared to be just as moved by the momentous occasion as she was.