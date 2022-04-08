Jessica Simpson Gives Us A Glimpse That She Never Thought She'd Share

Singer Jessica Simpson has been open about her weight loss journey over the years. In September 2019, the "A Public Affair" hitmaker informed her 5.8 million Instagram followers that she had lost 100 pounds in six months, explaining she previously weight 240 pounds.

After giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Mae, that March, Simpson told People in July 2019 that she was working hard to lose the baby weight. "It's not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused," Simpson told the outlet, adding, "I am eating healthy too — I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!" In January 2020, her trainer, Harley Pasternak, gave the readers at People an insight into how she lost 100 pounds so quickly. "My work with her is more about the habits she's created and kept up. And as a byproduct of doing these habits, she lost 100 pounds," he explained, noting he never works with scales.

Over two years later, Simpson has continued to prove she is proud of her hard work, sharing a new photo of herself in attire she never thought she'd ever be seen wearing again.