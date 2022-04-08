Jessica Simpson Gives Us A Glimpse That She Never Thought She'd Share
Singer Jessica Simpson has been open about her weight loss journey over the years. In September 2019, the "A Public Affair" hitmaker informed her 5.8 million Instagram followers that she had lost 100 pounds in six months, explaining she previously weight 240 pounds.
After giving birth to her daughter, Birdie Mae, that March, Simpson told People in July 2019 that she was working hard to lose the baby weight. "It's not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good. I have been doing a lot of walking — getting my steps in not only burns calories but it also helps me clear my head and get focused," Simpson told the outlet, adding, "I am eating healthy too — I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!" In January 2020, her trainer, Harley Pasternak, gave the readers at People an insight into how she lost 100 pounds so quickly. "My work with her is more about the habits she's created and kept up. And as a byproduct of doing these habits, she lost 100 pounds," he explained, noting he never works with scales.
Over two years later, Simpson has continued to prove she is proud of her hard work, sharing a new photo of herself in attire she never thought she'd ever be seen wearing again.
Jessica Simpson wore a bikini for the first time in years
On April 7, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to update her followers with a new snapshot of herself. As seen in the pic above, she stunned in a matching bright-patterened bikini set and accessorized with a sun hat and sunglasses. While flashing a radiant smile, Simpson revealed in her caption why she appears to be incredibly happy. "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" the "With You" hitmaker wrote. She added, "Hard work. Determination. Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today."
In just 14 hours, Simpson's post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 2,600 comments from those who are also proud of her achievement. "You look beautiful. You're beautiful inside and out," one user wrote, adding the heart eyes emoji. "I'm so proud of you and your commitment to health and happiness! You look flawless and stunning," another person shared. "Good for you girl -as long as your happy and healthy, that's all that matters," a third user remarked. Looking good, Jessica!