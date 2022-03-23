Jessica Simpson's Lavish Birthday Party For Birdie Mae Divides Fans

Jessica Simpson has committed herself to being the best mother she can. In fact, motherhood was the impetus for the singer to quit drinking alcohol in 2017. "As a parent, you're a leader and they want to be like you," she revealed in her memoir "Open Book" in 2020 (via Today. "I was at a place where I didn't want to be who I was anymore, and that was a problem."

Then, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson were faced with a whole new set of obstacles when they home-schooled their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. "You have to create different boundaries with your children that you never thought you would have to have," she told Self in 2020. Math and science were not the only subjects the couple taught. "We teach our children morals and values and how to be kind and sincere and genuine," Simpson added.

The mother-of-three always tries to make birthdays a truly special occasion for her children, and shares their parties on Instagram. When her oldest, Maxwell Drew, turned 6 years old in 2018, Simpson threw her an "Over-The-Top" circus-themed party. The youngster sported a purple leotard as if she were a circus performer. In 2020, when Simpson's youngest, Birdie Mae, turned 1, the "Take My Breath Away" artist threw a subdued party. The next year, when Birdie turned 2, Simpson had a special cake and treats made. For Birdie's next birthday, Simpson pulled out all the stops, which caused a mixed reaction from fans.