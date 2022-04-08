Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Serena Williams' Comeback Crystal Clear

Serena Williams' Grand Slam days were thought to be over after she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon in 2021. According to ESPN, the tennis legend was leading 3-1 during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she slipped on the grass and injured the hamstring in her right leg. Williams returned to play despite clearly being in pain, and soldiered on until eventually slumping to her knees and then limping off court.

"My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful," Williams wrote on Instagram at the time. "Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me." The injury prevented her from entering the 2022 Australian Open. "While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," she shared in a statement on Twitter.

Many thought it was unlikely Williams would return, given her age and the seriousness of the injury. Even the star herself had doubts. She admitted to Bloomberg she was "living for the day" as she bided her time and waited to see if she'd fully recover. But as any sports fan should know by now, nobody puts Williams in the corner. Sure enough, she plans to come back, to the surprise and joy of many — including NFL star Aaron Rodgers, who made his feelings on Williams' comeback clear.