Kelly Bensimon Adds Fuel To Alex Rodriguez Romance Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially split in April 2021, and Lopez wasted no time moving on with Ben Affleck. The New York Yankees legend remained single, but rumors circulated that A-Rod was romantically involved with Kelly Bensimon. In November 2021, a source said the pair had been heavily flirting. "They have a cute and flirty text relationship," the insider told Page Six at the time, although they added that Rodriguez and "The Real Housewives of New York" alum had yet to go on an actual date. "They've been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months," the source added.

That scenario sounded similar to the reported relationship Rodriguez had with Madison LeCroy while he was still with Lopez. LeCroy said that she and A-Rod would text and FaceTime often, but the duo never actually met up. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," the model told Page Six in February 2021.

As buzz about a potential romance between Rodriguez and Kelly grew, the real estate agent addressed her relationship with the former MLB star. The "RHONY" alum did not confirm they were dating, but did mentioned their business relationship. "We're working together and it's great," she told Us Weekly in December 2021. "I mean, we just have a lot of investments and opportunities that we're both interested in," Kelly added. Months later, she gave details about her dating life that only added to the A-Rod speculation.