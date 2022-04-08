Sofia Vergara's Blinding AGT Look Completely Stole The Show

Sofia Vergara may have put herself on the map for playing the spunky Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC hit "Modern Family," but she's proven time and time again that her talents stretch far beyond acting. In 2020, Vergara joined the cast of "America's Got Talent," taking a seat next to Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Vergara signed a contract with the show ahead of its 15th season, bringing even more star power to the panel. Heidi Klum was one of the first people to express her excitement that Vergara would be taking a seat next to her. In a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), she said that Vergara "joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."

Vergara echoed the same sentiments and seemed over the moon. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me, and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show," she said after accepting the job. There's no doubt that Vergara has made her presence on the series known, and she seems to have a blast with the cast. The mother-of-one frequently shares photos from the judge's table and behind the scenes on social media, showing off her humor and top-tier fashion game.

In early April Vergara took to social media once again, showing off her fashion chops in a sparkly ensemble.