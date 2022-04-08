Sofia Vergara's Blinding AGT Look Completely Stole The Show
Sofia Vergara may have put herself on the map for playing the spunky Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the ABC hit "Modern Family," but she's proven time and time again that her talents stretch far beyond acting. In 2020, Vergara joined the cast of "America's Got Talent," taking a seat next to Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Vergara signed a contract with the show ahead of its 15th season, bringing even more star power to the panel. Heidi Klum was one of the first people to express her excitement that Vergara would be taking a seat next to her. In a statement (via Entertainment Weekly), she said that Vergara "joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."
Vergara echoed the same sentiments and seemed over the moon. "This is a new and exciting next chapter for me, and I'm extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show," she said after accepting the job. There's no doubt that Vergara has made her presence on the series known, and she seems to have a blast with the cast. The mother-of-one frequently shares photos from the judge's table and behind the scenes on social media, showing off her humor and top-tier fashion game.
In early April Vergara took to social media once again, showing off her fashion chops in a sparkly ensemble.
Sofia Vergara slays in crystal-studded top
Sofia Vergara looked fashionable and fabulous in a glitzy new ensemble that's captured the attention of fans. On the heels of the 17th season of "America's Got Talent," (can anyone else not get over the fact that the show's been on the air that long?) Vergara treated fans to a great shot of her killer outfit. In the Instagram post, Vergara sat on a director's chair and held her cell phone up to the side of her face, proving that she can snap a selfie just as good as a Kardashian. The "Modern Family" star tilted her head to the side, and her caramel-colored tresses spilled over her shoulder.
Vergara looked incredible in a top adorned with crystals on the bodice. It featured a plunging neckline and fit tightly over her trim waist. She paired the look with high-waisted black bottoms that further accentuated her tiny frame. "And just like that we r back in the judges Lounge!!" she wrote in the caption. Fans made sure to give the television judge major props for her stunning look."You are a so beautiful woman," one fan commented. "YOU LOOK GORGEOUS," another exclaimed. Vergara also treated fans to plenty of other shots while clad in the stunning outfit.
According to PureWow, the outfit is from Dolce & Gabbana and we can only imagine that it came with a hefty price tag. But hey, we're pretty sure Vergara can afford it, considering she's worth about $180 million.