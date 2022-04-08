Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Responds To Backlash Over Majorie Taylor Greene Joke

Late-night talk show hosts are notorious for joking about everything from politics to social issues, and every newsworthy moment in between. Jimmy Kimmel, host of the ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," is no stranger to pushing comedic limits. Since 2003, the Emmy-winning comedian has been at the helm of the evening talk program, which features interviews with notable celebrities, as well as jokes and other public pranks.

However, Kimmel's recent remarks made during the show's monologue did not sit well with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Kimmel quipped that Greene was "especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, 'Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile.'" He added, "Where is Will Smith when you really need him?", obviously referencing the Oscars slap heard around the world.

A day after the joke, Greene — who was previously suspended from Twitter for posting COVID-19 misinformation — tweeted a clip from Kimmel's show and explained that she felt threatened by the remark. "@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene wrote. Kimmel has since responded to Greene's claim and continued to poke fun at the Georgia congresswoman.