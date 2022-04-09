Idris Elba Reveals His Eyebrow-Raising Connection To Dave Chappelle

The road to fame was certainly not easy for Idris Elba. Today we know him as the A-list British actor who has lent his talents to blockbuster films like "Pacific Rim," the "Avengers" franchise, and "The Suicide Squad." He was even trusted to play Nelson Mandela in the film "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom," per IMDb. (Yes, he was also in the 2019 flop "Cats," but we choose to look the other way on that one.)

But long before he became People's "Sexiest Man Alive," the Londoner had to do whatever he could to make money to fund his career. According to Britannica, Elba was born to immigrant parents from Sierra Leone and Ghana, so he had to work hard to make his dreams of becoming an international star come true. When he wasn't honing his craft, Elba revealed that he did whatever it took for him to survive. This included taking odd jobs like being a doorman for comedy clubs and spinning the turntables as a DJ, per Esquire.

And now Elba is spilling what else he had to do to make ends meet and how comedian Dave Chappelle was involved.