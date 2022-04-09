Simon Cowell Reveals Why He's Planning His Wedding By Himself

While Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, they've made their relationship work. Together, they share a son named Eric and in August 2020, had to face one challenge after another after Cowell's surgery recovery took a turn for the worse.

The former "American Idol" judge fell off his electric bike and broke his back in numerous different places. The accident almost left him paralyzed, but a five-hour emergency surgery saw a number of fusions and a metal rod put in his back, per People. Despite everything that had happened, Silverman stuck by his side and in January 2022, Cowell proposed to his future wife. "I think after everything all of us had gone through over the past two years, it has changed our lives in so many ways," he told ET on February 17. "Family is everything and that is what I kind of took away from it."

And now that the two of them are getting married, you'd think that all of the wedding planning would be a cumbersome affair. But it's actually been the opposite as Cowell recently revealed why he's planning the wedding all by himself. Not only that, but he's also got a huge surprise for his bride-to-be, too.