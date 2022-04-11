Chris Rock Is Already Joking About His Oscars Slap From Will Smith

Will Smith's notorious onstage slap of Chris Rock earned him disciplinary action from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On April 8, less than two weeks after the incident, the Academy decided to ban Smith from the Academy Awards for 10 years. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted," the Academy said in a statement, via Deadline. For his part, the "Bad Boys" star did not protest the ban. The day after the Oscars debacle, Smith took to Instagram to offer an apology for his unruly outburst. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," Smith wrote on March 28.

The following day, Rock took the stage in Boston for his standup comedy tour. Fans were eager to hear the comedian's insights on the infamous Oscars altercation, but Rock stuck to his other material. "I don't have a bunch a s*** about what happened ... I'm still kind of processing what happened," he told the crowd on March 29, according to Entertainment Tonight. Although Rock said he would eventually discuss the Smith slap onstage. "At some point, I'll talk about that s*** and it'll be serious and funny," he told the crowd.

Although Rock was reluctant to focus his set on the slapping incident, in later shows he did start adding some jokes about the unforgettable Oscars moment.