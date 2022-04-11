Meghan Markle's First International Trip Since Leaving The UK Has Special Significance

Meghan Markle has not traveled internationally since she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and moved out of the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resettled in the United States in early 2020, and while Harry has been back to the UK on two separate occasions, Meghan has yet to make the trip. Harry traveled to London for his grandfather's funeral in April 2021, and made a second trip last July for an event honoring his late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan was in her third trimester of pregnancy when Prince Philip died, and was advised by her doctor not to travel, according to People magazine. When Harry flew across the pond over the summer, Meghan chose to stay home with her newborn.

It seems obvious that Harry would like to visit his grandmother, the queen, so that she can see her nephew, and meet her granddaughter, whom she has only seen by way of a video chat, according to People magazine, but it doesn't sound like Meghan has any immediate plans to return to the UK to see the royal family. She does have plans, however, to travel abroad for the first time since giving birth to Lilibet Diana in June 2021 — and her upcoming trip has special significance.