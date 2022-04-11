Meghan Markle's First International Trip Since Leaving The UK Has Special Significance
Meghan Markle has not traveled internationally since she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down as senior members of the royal family, and moved out of the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resettled in the United States in early 2020, and while Harry has been back to the UK on two separate occasions, Meghan has yet to make the trip. Harry traveled to London for his grandfather's funeral in April 2021, and made a second trip last July for an event honoring his late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan was in her third trimester of pregnancy when Prince Philip died, and was advised by her doctor not to travel, according to People magazine. When Harry flew across the pond over the summer, Meghan chose to stay home with her newborn.
It seems obvious that Harry would like to visit his grandmother, the queen, so that she can see her nephew, and meet her granddaughter, whom she has only seen by way of a video chat, according to People magazine, but it doesn't sound like Meghan has any immediate plans to return to the UK to see the royal family. She does have plans, however, to travel abroad for the first time since giving birth to Lilibet Diana in June 2021 — and her upcoming trip has special significance.
Meghan Markle will be traveling to the Netherlands
Meghan Markle is set to make an appearance at the 2022 Invictus Games, according to ITV News royal editor, Chris Ship. "Harry & Meghan's office confirm that the Duchess of Sussex WILL be joining the Duke of Sussex in The Hague this weekend for @InvictusGamesNL," Ship tweeted on April 11. He added that it is unknown if Archie and Lilibet Diana will be traveling alongside their mom.
The Invictus Games are very near and dear to Prince Harry's heart. Harry, who is a patron of the games, founded the Invictus Games in an effort to aid the rehabilitation of wounded or otherwise ill service personnel all over the world, according to the organization's website. The games give wounded, injured and sick service personnel an opportunity to compete in sporting events, not unlike the Paralympics. The inaugural Invictus Games were held in London in 2014. There have also been games in Orlando, Toronto, and Sydney, all of which took place before the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2022, after being postponed for nearly two years, the Invictus Games will take place in The Hague in the Netherlands from April 16 through April 22. According to the Los Angeles Times, Harry and Meghan also worked together on a documentary about the 2022 games that will stream on Netflix on a later date.