Hilaria Baldwin Reveals The Sad Reason She's Nervous About Her Pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin has been candidly open about her pregnancy journeys, an experience in which she's well-versed. Along with husband Alec Baldwin, Hilaria has welcomed two daughters, María Lucía Victoria and Carmen Gabriela, and four sons, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas. Frequently posting about her adventures with her children, Hilaria's world clearly revolves around her large brood.

Announcing in late March that she was pregnant with their seventh child, Hilaria has refrained from revealing the gender of said baby. Explaining in an April Instagram Story, per People, that it was partially due to respect for the LGBTQIA+ community, Hilaria also correlated it to trauma from past miscarriages. "I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 ... I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter," Hilaria wrote about her timetable for the gender reveal.

As the mother of six approaches the four-month mark in this recent pregnancy, she has taken to Instagram once again to share her struggles with anxiety.