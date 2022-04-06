Hilaria Baldwin Explains Why She's Waiting To Share The Sex Of Baby No. 7

Hilaria Baldwin is playing it understandably safe when it comes to Baby No. 7's sex. The mother of six explained to inquiring Instagram minds that while she knows the sex of her seventh child, she is temporarily withholding it from public knowledge for two reasons. Firstly, Hilaria wrote in her April 5 Instagram Stories (per People), "I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 ... I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness. But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter." Hilaria and husband Alec Baldwin, having miscarried in April 2019, became pregnant again a few months later — only to lose the pregnancy at 16 weeks. Hilaria detailed the journey in a candid essay for Glamour Magazine in 2020, sharing haunting thoughts about her experience. "I had to go home and sleep with my dead baby inside me," she wrote. "I felt sick, sour in my belly, and so devastated."

Other than avoiding celebrating prematurely, Hilaria is also staying quiet about the baby's sex as she strives to be "thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world." Hilaria emphasized her solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, writing that she wanted to "pause and give it a good think" so as to not contribute to a world where "people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are." Whenever you're ready, mama Baldwin!