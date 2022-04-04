Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Whether She'd Marry Alec Baldwin Again Knowing What She Knows Now

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to share a special birthday wish for her husband, Alec Baldwin. Posting a throwback photo of the two of them on the red carpet together with a sea of photographers facing them, Hilaria wrote about how she would not change a single thing about their life, despite all of their "darkest, saddest moments." Describing how she would do it "a million times," Hilaria wrote, "The joyful moments, the scary moments, the passion, the sadness, the amazing people, the frustration, the confusion, the adventure, the laughter...the being a wife and a mother. Yes, Alec...I'd sign up for it, again and again."

Soon after Halyna Hutchins' accidental shooting back in October 2021, it was Hilaria who packed up the kids and drove to Vermont, where she and Alec spent a lot of time trying to stay under the radar in the aftermath. She even shared a 30-second montage of her children at the Vermont property they were staying at and told her fans, "Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together. I know you worry. We love you and miss you." Who knew that Alec's biggest rock in his life would come in the form of his wife, thirty times over.