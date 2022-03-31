Hilaria Baldwin Has Three Words To Describe Herself Amid Pregnancy News
While a lot of people find value in keeping up with the Kardashians, it seems like more and more are keeping up with the Baldwins. That's because Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have had an eventful two years. Back in December 2020, Hilaria was accused of cultural appropriation by faking a Spanish accent and insinuating that she was from Spain when, in fact, she's from Boston. The couple also welcomed their sixth child together in March 2021 via surrogate less than six months after Hilaria gave birth to their fifth child herself, according to CBS News. And then, in October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed on the set of the movie "Rust," which Alec both starred in and produced. While the actor claims he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins, an investigation into her death remains ongoing.
And because "boredom" is a word that's rarely used in the Baldwin household, Alec and Hilaria announced they are expecting their seventh child on March 29. Despite everything that is going on in their lives right now, Hilaria has just three words to describe herself amid her surprising pregnancy news.
Hilaria Baldwin is beyond tired
If there's anyone who knows that it's not easy raising multiples while being pregnant at the same time, it's Hilaria Baldwin. Even though she's done it plenty of times before, the former yoga instructor admitted in her Instagram Story on March 30 that she's feeling "nauseous, tired, and happy" all at the same time, per People. And while it might look like the Baldwins are giving the Duggars a good run for their money, Alec and Hilaria hinted in their statement to the publication that this has been a part of their plan all along. "One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling," they said.
Despite everything that is going on in their lives right now, Hilaria has proven that life does go on. Only a few weeks after Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust," Hilaria shared a social media post of all her children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Even Alec's run-in with the police in February is not stopping the couple from doing what they do best, and that's putting the celebrity pregnancy news spotlight right where it belongs: on them.