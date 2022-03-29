Hilaria And Alec Baldwin Reveal Huge Surprise Amid Rust Controversy

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin certainly have faced a lot of controversy throughout the past two years. Hilaria got herself into hot water after she was accused of misrepresenting her heritage, following criticism about her Spanish accent in December 2020, per Vox. Less than a year later, Alec accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the prop gun he was holding on the "Rust" set misfired. Following the tragedy, the Baldwins retreated to Vermont to avoid the media attention and provide a better environment for their children to live in, according to People. However, the "Rust" controversy is still hanging over their heads.

Although Alec has denied any wrongdoing in the incident, he is currently named in several lawsuits — including one from Halyna's husband, Matt Hutchins, who claimed that Alec was responsible for his wife's death — and should be accountable for his actions, per Deadline. In response to the lawsuit, Alec argued that he should not bear any "financial liability" and that he wanted to finish the film in Halyna's honor, according to ET.

As the investigations into the "Rust" shooting continues, Hilaria and Alec have just revealed a huge surprise that no one saw coming.