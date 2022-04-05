Hilaria Baldwin Finally Shows Everyone What We've Been Wanting To See
Hilaria Baldwin had exciting news to share with fans on March 29 when she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, confirmed the big surprise that they're expecting their seventh child together. Hilaria took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the moment they told their six kids the news they were getting another sibling, along with a super sweet caption. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" she wrote, confirming that their new baby is due sometime in the fall. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she continued.
The star also addressed some highs and lows that she and her family had faced during the few years prior, as Hilaria has been very open about experiencing baby loss. In addition, Alec, of course, was also involved in a serious incident on the set of his movie "Rust" after a prop gun he was holding fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
But amid all that turmoil came a very sweet social media update on April 4 as Hilaria finally gave the world a sweet look at what they've been waiting to see.
Baby bumping!
Hilaria Baldwin shared a sweet video to her Instagram Stories as she gave fans their first look at her growing baby bump. The star filmed herself in a full length mirror as she wore a long, dark blue dress which was belted at the waist to highlight her growing middle as she placed her hand on her belly and around her back. "It's starting to pop," she wrote on the clip.
Hilaria's decision to keep fans updated on her pregnancy journey came as she ended her social media break. On March 4, she told her Instagram followers that she would be stepping back from her platforms as she encouraged her followers to stay positive and spread kindness. "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community...I'll come right back," she wrote alongside a white heart emoji. Hilaria then confirmed in her pregnancy announcement around a month later that she would be sharing more of her journey while telling fans how much she missed them. "I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life,'" she assured her followers.
And the star certainly seems to have been sticking to her word to keep fans informed since sharing her baby news with the world. Shortly after making the announcement, she took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of her and Alec Baldwin's son, Romeo, using a heartbeat monitor as he told her he also had a baby in his tummy. Adorable!