Hilaria Baldwin Finally Shows Everyone What We've Been Wanting To See

Hilaria Baldwin had exciting news to share with fans on March 29 when she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, confirmed the big surprise that they're expecting their seventh child together. Hilaria took to Instagram to share an adorable video of the moment they told their six kids the news they were getting another sibling, along with a super sweet caption. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!" she wrote, confirming that their new baby is due sometime in the fall. "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times," she continued.

The star also addressed some highs and lows that she and her family had faced during the few years prior, as Hilaria has been very open about experiencing baby loss. In addition, Alec, of course, was also involved in a serious incident on the set of his movie "Rust" after a prop gun he was holding fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

But amid all that turmoil came a very sweet social media update on April 4 as Hilaria finally gave the world a sweet look at what they've been waiting to see.