Alec Baldwin's Reported Plans For Rust After Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death Has People Talking

It's safe to say that 2021 most definitely wasn't a good year for Alec Baldwin. The notoriously hot-headed actor was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again. However, it wasn't because of an altercation with the paparazzi this time. Instead, Baldwin was under the media spotlight after an on-set incident while making the movie "Rust" resulted in a tragic fatality.

Per The Guardian, the cast and crew were about to begin filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico when the death occurred. Baldwin accidentally fired the prop gun he was holding, shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and critically injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin insists that he never pulled the trigger and swears he believed the weapon was "safe" and didn't contain any live bullets.

Two months after the October 21 killing, Baldwin gave an emotional interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. He shared that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement, but wasn't expecting to be charged with any crime. Baldwin admitted not feeling guilty about the fatal shooting as it wasn't his fault. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," Baldwin insisted. Despite his lack of contrition, the star confessed he would do anything in his power to reverse what occurred that day. However, Baldwin's reported future plan for "Rust" after Hutchins' tragic death now has people talking.