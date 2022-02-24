Alec Baldwin Is On Track To Live A Different Life Than What He's Accustomed

Alec Baldwin's life — both personally and professionally — certainly has not been the same since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." While the Hollywood actor is adamant that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins in his interview with ABC News — "Someone is responsible, but I know it's not me," he said — it seems like Baldwin's comments are just adding fuel to the fire as Halyna's husband Matt Hutchins let it be known that he's more than disappointed that he's not taking responsibility for what had happened the day that his wife died.

In an interview with "TODAY," Matt said, "The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," adding that seeing Baldwin talk about Halyna's death in his televised interview "enraged" him. "I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her," Matt said.

Along with the ongoing investigation into Halyna's death, the Hutchins family slapped Baldwin with a lawsuit, which might be one of the reasons why he's decided to live a much different life than what he's accustomed to.