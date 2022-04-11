Dennis Quaid's Strange Appearance At The CMT Music Awards Has Fans Talking

One of the best parts of award shows is the surprise factor. You never quite know who might show up on the red carpet or who might make an appearance. Though you can often expect the usual suspects to pop up at the award shows in their field — actors at the Oscars, singers at the Grammys, etc. — sometimes someone makes the leap across acting and music. Case in point: Dennis Quaid's appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Quaid is on hand at the country music award show to present an award. He brought along his wife, Laura Savoie, and the two walked the pink carpet together looking happy as can be to be there, despite viewers low-key wondering why he's there in the first place. But not only are country music fans surprised to see Quaid there, but it's equally as surprising to see him with Savoie. Though the two got married in 2019, this is their first red carpet as a couple since 2019, E! pointed out. Naturally, everything about Quaid's evening has Twitter all abuzz.