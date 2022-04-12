Fans Take CMT Music Awards To Task Over The Nonexistent Feud Between Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert

Women in country music have long been outspoken about how hard it is for them to exist in the genre. In 2018, Cam called out the iHeart Radio Music Awards for all of its nominees for Country Artist of the Year being men — one of the toughest challenges women have to contend with. She wrote, "The majority of country listeners are female (actually true) but apparently we prefer listening [to] male singers so we can 'dream about them being [our] boyfriend' (actually said to me)." She added, "Sure hope #iHeartAwards picks the hottest one, cause that's all my lady-brain can understand!"

And in the male-dominated genre of country, it always seems as if drama is being stirred amongst the women — which is what happened at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. As one sharp-eyed Twitter user pointed out, the award show seems to have a knack for pitting Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, two of the biggest women and most decorated women in music, against each other. The Twitter user noted, "... no matter how many times Miranda Lambert wins, the production time cannot resist putting a camera on Carrie Underwood's initial reaction. I'll never understand why they do it, but I also hope they never stop doing it."