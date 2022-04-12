The Tragic Death Of No Country For Old Men Star Kathy Lamkin

Hollywood said goodbye to another character actor, as news of Kathy Lamkin's death broke. Her talent agency, Linda McAlister Talent, announced that Lamkin died "on Monday, April 4, 2022, after a short illness." Her family also confirmed the death in a statement to Deadline, saying, "Kathy will be missed by her family and friends, and left an impact on all she that encountered during her life on this Earth." She was 74 years old.

The Texas-born actor is best known for playing the manager of the Desert Aire trailer park in the 2007 Oscar-winning film, "No Country for Old Men." Though on-screen only briefly she held her own opposite the film's big bad, Javier Bardem, as the terrifying hitman, Anton Chigurh. She's also widely known as the Tea Lady in the 2003 remake of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre." Though both are considered minor roles — the bread and butter of a character actor's career — Lamkin made a huge impression in each, often stealing every scene in which she was featured.

Over her 30-plus year career, Lamkin held roles in films such as "Waiting for Guffman," "Fool's Gold," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," and "Sunshine Cleaning," and also appeared in television series "My Name is Earl," "Boston Legal," "Bones," "Medium," and "Malcolm in the Middle" among others. As tributes flow in on social media, we know Hollywood will miss her contributions to the industry.