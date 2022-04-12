Lizzo's Outfit For A Flight Is Completely Turning Heads

If anyone is going to give you 100 percent confidence, it's Lizzo.

In March, the "Good As Hell" hitmaker graced the cover of People, and declared the love she has for herself. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said, adding, "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard." Lizzo notes there was nobody like her before she rose to fame, and insisted she "had to blaze a trail" to open the doors to find success. The Grammy Award winner continues to show off her authentic self to her 12 million followers on Instagram in hopes of inspiring others. On March 30, she announced her shapewear brand, YITTY, for people of all shapes and sizes. "This is a dream 5 years in the making," she announced before stating the line is for "For Every Damn Body."

Rocking head-turning looks is something Lizzo has never shied away from. At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit and stunned in a shimmery red dress, per Page Six. Lizzo also made waves in 2019 when she twerked in a thong while attending a Lakers Game. Fast forward to 2022, and Lizzo again has everyone talking about the risqué outfit she recently sported at the airport.