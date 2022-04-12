Lizzo's Outfit For A Flight Is Completely Turning Heads
If anyone is going to give you 100 percent confidence, it's Lizzo.
In March, the "Good As Hell" hitmaker graced the cover of People, and declared the love she has for herself. "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day," she said, adding, "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard." Lizzo notes there was nobody like her before she rose to fame, and insisted she "had to blaze a trail" to open the doors to find success. The Grammy Award winner continues to show off her authentic self to her 12 million followers on Instagram in hopes of inspiring others. On March 30, she announced her shapewear brand, YITTY, for people of all shapes and sizes. "This is a dream 5 years in the making," she announced before stating the line is for "For Every Damn Body."
Rocking head-turning looks is something Lizzo has never shied away from. At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit and stunned in a shimmery red dress, per Page Six. Lizzo also made waves in 2019 when she twerked in a thong while attending a Lakers Game. Fast forward to 2022, and Lizzo again has everyone talking about the risqué outfit she recently sported at the airport.
Less is more with Lizzo
Lizzo knows how to keep us talking. Taking to Instagram on April 11, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker announced that her new single will drop on April 14. That's not all, as she also teased a snippet of the track, and declared her upcoming release as the "song of the summer."
The single isn't the only thing that caught people's attention, however. Within the video upload, Lizzo is captured in the back of a black car wearing sunglasses. In the next frame, she is seen strutting her stuff while walking onto a plane. Viewers got an eyeful of her skimpy outfit from her Yitty range, which consisted of a bra top and high-waisted leggings that were cut out around her hips and booty, per People. Lizzo accessorized with a large blinged-out chain and heels, but it's the "Truth Hurts" singer's revealing underwear that has the internet buzzing.
In just one day, her post had been watched more than 3.2 million times and had racked up more than 605,000 likes from her adoring followers, who praised Lizzo's bold look. "She's amazing I feel good every time I see her no matter what mood I'm in," one user commented. "Wow she's [fire], her confidence is fierce so attractive," another person shared. "If idgaf was a person.... luv u Lizzo," remarked a third fan.