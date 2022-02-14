Lizzo Is Ready To Take Her Sex Symbol Status To The Next Level

Lizzo is never one to shy away from being her true authentic self. The Grammy award-winning star has enjoyed being a musician for nearly 10 years but she first became a household name in 2019 when her sassy anthems "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" dominated both the charts and the airwaves.

On January 2, the "Rumors" hitmaker took to Instagram to inform her impressive 11.9 million followers that she had "gained weight," noting that she looked "TF GOODT." While posting this update, Lizzo attached a video clip of herself dancing in a leotard and shiny stockings in what looked to be a bathroom. In another video uploaded on February 5, Lizzo imitated her nude album cover for "Cuz I Love You" and shared an empowering caption. "If you love me... you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves," she wrote. "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

Being the candid woman that she is, Lizzo has shared another revelation that has made headlines.