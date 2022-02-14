Lizzo Is Ready To Take Her Sex Symbol Status To The Next Level
Lizzo is never one to shy away from being her true authentic self. The Grammy award-winning star has enjoyed being a musician for nearly 10 years but she first became a household name in 2019 when her sassy anthems "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell" dominated both the charts and the airwaves.
On January 2, the "Rumors" hitmaker took to Instagram to inform her impressive 11.9 million followers that she had "gained weight," noting that she looked "TF GOODT." While posting this update, Lizzo attached a video clip of herself dancing in a leotard and shiny stockings in what looked to be a bathroom. In another video uploaded on February 5, Lizzo imitated her nude album cover for "Cuz I Love You" and shared an empowering caption. "If you love me... you love all of me. You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves," she wrote. "Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it."
Being the candid woman that she is, Lizzo has shared another revelation that has made headlines.
Lizzo is down for doing another shoot with Playboy
Being the high-profile star that she is, Lizzo was spotted by TMZ leaving a Super Bowl weekend party on February 12. Earlier that day, she uploaded a video to TikTok that showcased the piercing party she threw for her team. When asked about her piercings, the "Juice" hitmaker stated she has "so many piercings," while noting she "never thought I'd be this girl!" And if you are wondering where her freakiest piercing is, the singer might have let slip where it is located. "You can't see my coochie, I can't show you," Lizzo added.
Since the award-winning musician is very confident in herself, she was asked whether she would pose for Playboy, especially since her collaborator friend, Cardi B, is now the first-ever creative director for the iconic brand. "I LOVE Playboy!," Lizzo stated, adding, "Yeah, I'll do it!" She also declared that Cardi should consider phoning her.
As seen on Instagram in March 2019, Lizzo previously did a shoot for Playboy wearing black lingerie, fishnet tights, and heels. In behind-the-scenes footage, she posed alongside a large teddy bear. "BTS OF MY SHOOT W PLAYBOY LIKE HONESTLY IM THE BADDEST B**** ON GODS GREEN EARTH IM CRYINNNNNNNN THANK U," Lizzo wrote passionately in capital letters. We think there's a call you need to be making, Cardi!