Lizzo Has Something To Say About Her Recent Weight Gain

Lizzo continues to redefine what it means to love yourself and be confident about one's body. Throughout her career, the "Juice" singer has not only made a name for herself in terms of music but also her continuous preaching of self-acceptance.

In April 2019, she penned a think piece for NBC News, explaining that self-care isn't as easy as the media makes it out to be. "Self-care is really rooted in self-preservation, just like self-love is rooted in honesty. We have to start being more honest with what we need, and what we deserve, and start serving that to ourselves," she wrote. "I feel like my job is to push the narrative about self-care further and not just give up because it's mainstream now. I can't be like, Cool. Love yourself! Bye! I have to have answers when people ask, How? How do I love myself?"

Lizzo would also occasionally post some encouraging videos on her social media accounts to remind her fans to love their bodies. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack," she said in a TikTok video. "If you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body." Now, to ring in the new year, the singer proved that she's the undisputed queen of self-love.