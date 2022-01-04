Lizzo Has Something To Say About Her Recent Weight Gain
Lizzo continues to redefine what it means to love yourself and be confident about one's body. Throughout her career, the "Juice" singer has not only made a name for herself in terms of music but also her continuous preaching of self-acceptance.
In April 2019, she penned a think piece for NBC News, explaining that self-care isn't as easy as the media makes it out to be. "Self-care is really rooted in self-preservation, just like self-love is rooted in honesty. We have to start being more honest with what we need, and what we deserve, and start serving that to ourselves," she wrote. "I feel like my job is to push the narrative about self-care further and not just give up because it's mainstream now. I can't be like, Cool. Love yourself! Bye! I have to have answers when people ask, How? How do I love myself?"
Lizzo would also occasionally post some encouraging videos on her social media accounts to remind her fans to love their bodies. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack," she said in a TikTok video. "If you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is your body. Nobody got your body." Now, to ring in the new year, the singer proved that she's the undisputed queen of self-love.
Lizzo is celebrating her changing body
Every time we welcome a new year, many scramble to resolve to do things to change their bodies, whether it's to make trips to the gym more often or eat differently. However, in Lizzo's case, it's something else. The Grammy-award-winning singer shared how she put on some pounds over the past few months, and she doesn't feel bad about it.
"I gained weight," she wrote on Instagram. "I look TF GOODT" She posted it along with a video of her dancing to the song "Rodeo" by City Girls, while wearing a bodysuit that accentuated her curves. There was an outpour of support in the comments saying how good she looked and how the video made other people feel better about themselves. "Baby girl! You are so comfortable in your body you look amazing keep working it girl," one user commented. "damnnn she do look good!! honestly as a person who was just feeling a little down today because of realizing the wright I gained, this is so empowering," said another.
This is just the latest in a never-ending list of things that Lizzo has done to spread the power of self-love. She is also continuously fighting against fat-shaming and has decided to "own" her look. "I feel like fat is the worst thing people can say about me at this point... 'How dare a pop star be fat?' — I had to own that," Lizzo said in an interview with Zane Lowe. You go, Lizzo!