The Real Reason Lizzo Just Broke Down In Tears
Lizzo has been very open and honest with her fans and her confident take on body acceptance has been a beacon of light for many around the world. The star has repeatedly showed off her true self on social media and beyond, and has even shared her desire to change the narrative surrounding body positivity.
"I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point... I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body," the "Good As Hell" hitmaker told Vogue in September 2020. "Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative."
But it's not just her body Lizzo has been outspoken about, as she's also opened up about mental health and her experience with depression. "I'm depressed and there's no one I can talk to because there's nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts," she wrote on Instagram in June 2019. In the caption, she admitted she found "self-love" to be "so hard" because sometimes "everything feels like rejection." Lizzo added that although she felt "sad af" that day, "this too shall pass."
The star got candid once again in a highly emotional video as she broke down in tears during a very personal moment. Read on for the details.
Lizzo got extremely candid about feeling sad
In a heartbreaking May 8 TikTok video, Lizzo broke down in tears. "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it,'" she said.
Lizzo called it "crazy," and asked, "Why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?" She continued, "I don't want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to and people do care about me," adding, "I am loved. I'm not alone. That's how I want to feel, but I don't feel it."
Fortunately, she seemed to be doing better later in the day in a follow-up TikTok video. Lizzo explained she'd "had a really rough night and a very emotional morning just thinking about [her] relationships and life." She added she was "definitely glad [she] reached out in any way [she] could" and called putting her thoughts out there in such a candid way "really helpful." Lizzo noted in the caption that she was speaking to her therapist as she urged others experiencing similar feelings to "use [their] tools."
In another TikTok video, she filmed herself in bed and shared some of the things she did to help herself get back into a good headspace.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.