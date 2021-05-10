The Real Reason Lizzo Just Broke Down In Tears

Lizzo has been very open and honest with her fans and her confident take on body acceptance has been a beacon of light for many around the world. The star has repeatedly showed off her true self on social media and beyond, and has even shared her desire to change the narrative surrounding body positivity.

"I think it's lazy for me to just say I'm body positive at this point... I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body," the "Good As Hell" hitmaker told Vogue in September 2020. "Now, you look at the hashtag 'body positive,' and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls. Lotta white girls. And I feel no ways about that, because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I'm glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative."

But it's not just her body Lizzo has been outspoken about, as she's also opened up about mental health and her experience with depression. "I'm depressed and there's no one I can talk to because there's nothing anyone can do about it. Life hurts," she wrote on Instagram in June 2019. In the caption, she admitted she found "self-love" to be "so hard" because sometimes "everything feels like rejection." Lizzo added that although she felt "sad af" that day, "this too shall pass."

The star got candid once again in a highly emotional video as she broke down in tears during a very personal moment. Read on for the details.