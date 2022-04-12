The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Absent From The View For A While

Whoopi Goldberg will be missing from "The View" for the second time this year. In late January, the veteran actor was suspended from the ABC talk show after making some inflammatory remarks. Goldberg opined that the mass murder of Jews during World War II was not a racial matter and called it "white on white" violence, according to The Guardian. After Anti-Defamation League's Jonathan Greenblatt stated that "the Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race," Goldberg apologized for her remarks.

However, the network's president issued a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "[T]he culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi's comments do not align with those values." Goldberg was ultimately suspended for two weeks. In her third and final apology, she admitted, "[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race." She continued, "Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

CNN reported that upon Goldberg's return she took a pragmatic approach, saying, "We're going to keep having tough conversations ... because that's what we've been hired to do." And while Goldberg is back to having those difficult conversations on "The View", Joy Behar has revealed the reason that the actor will be missing in the weeks to come.