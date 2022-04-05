Whoopi Goldberg Makes Prediction About Will Smith's Future In Hollywood
It seems as if the world cannot stop talking about the incident at the 94th Annual Academy Awards involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The infamous slap heard around the world came in response to a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Rock, a previous Oscars host, was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary — an honor that was eventually awarded to "Summer of Soul," produced by Questlove. During Rock's set quipped, "Jada, I love you. 'GI Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." The remark, seemingly made in jest, drew laughter from the audience, but not from Jada, who appeared visibly annoyed by the comment. In response, Will took to the stage and slapped Rock, before returning to his seat and yelling: "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!"
Opinions about the altercation are divided, with some condemning Will's actions, while others have chosen to be more sympathetic. Will has since resigned from the Academy, while Rock mentioned during a comedy show following the incident that he was "still processing" what happened, per Variety. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg — who has already spoken about Will's altercation on "The View" — has revealed what she thinks will happen to the actor's Hollywood career.
Whoopi Goldberg thinks Will Smith's career will be fine
Whoopi Goldberg has never been known to shy away from vocalizing her opinions. She's also no stranger to public ridicule, having recently been suspended from hosting duties at "The View" after controversially proclaiming the Holocaust "isn't about race." Now the outspoken daytime talker is sharing her thoughts on the future of Will Smith's career after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.
"Some of Will Smith's future projects are in question," Goldberg said on the April 4 episode of "The View", per Deadline, referencing the news that production was halted on several of the actor's upcoming movies. "The question is does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does! He will be fine. He will be back. No worries." Goldberg's co-hosts appear to share her sentiments. Panelist Ana Navarro echoed Goldberg's comments and suggested instead that the public refrain from judging Smith on a single action. "He's had over 30 years of a career," Navarro said. "...None of us should be judged by our worst moment."
This isn't the first time Goldberg spoken out about the slap incident. In the week after the Oscars, she took the opportunity to praise Rock, saying, "I think it's remarkable and wonderful that Chris Rock did not take it to that other place it could have gone."