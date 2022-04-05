Whoopi Goldberg Makes Prediction About Will Smith's Future In Hollywood

Whoopi Goldberg has never been known to shy away from vocalizing her opinions. She's also no stranger to public ridicule, having recently been suspended from hosting duties at "The View" after controversially proclaiming the Holocaust "isn't about race." Now the outspoken daytime talker is sharing her thoughts on the future of Will Smith's career after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

"Some of Will Smith's future projects are in question," Goldberg said on the April 4 episode of "The View", per Deadline, referencing the news that production was halted on several of the actor's upcoming movies. "The question is does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does! He will be fine. He will be back. No worries." Goldberg's co-hosts appear to share her sentiments. Panelist Ana Navarro echoed Goldberg's comments and suggested instead that the public refrain from judging Smith on a single action. "He's had over 30 years of a career," Navarro said. "...None of us should be judged by our worst moment."

This isn't the first time Goldberg spoken out about the slap incident. In the week after the Oscars, she took the opportunity to praise Rock, saying, "I think it's remarkable and wonderful that Chris Rock did not take it to that other place it could have gone."