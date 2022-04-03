Will Smith's Career Has Taken Yet Another Major Hit

It's safe to say that Will Smith probably hasn't had the best day, the best week, the best month, or the best year for that matter. The Oscars 2022 ceremony was supposed to be one of the most memorable nights of his life as Smith won the Best Actor award for his role in the film "King Richard." However, Smith's decision to get up on stage and slap Chris Rock across the face after a joke the comedian made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith overshadowed the moment.

Because of the slap heard around the world, Smith is now trying to save his career. One source close to the situation told The Sun, "Things are hanging in the balance," adding, "April 18 is D-Day, though — he will find out if he still has an Oscar, and quite possibly, a career. Production executives and studio chiefs do not want to be seen picking a side too early."

Well, it looks like Smith's future in the entertainment industry isn't looking so bright, as some of those production executives and studio chiefs have already made some pretty bold moves that are not seen as favorable for Smith. In fact, it seems like his Hollywood career is already in limbo, based on this latest update.