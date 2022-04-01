How Will Smith Is Reportedly Trying To Save His Career
Will Smith's slap across Chris Rock's face at the 2022 Oscars has certainly changed the way that both Hollywood and the public now see him. While Rock is taking the high road — he even stopped a fan from chanting about Smith — much of the rest of the entertainment industry seems to be distancing themselves from the actor. Although, Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," that does't mean Hollywood is ready to forgive him just yet.
Amy Schumer has said that she's still traumatized over the slap, and even Alec Baldwin has added his two cents about the matter. "I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock," Baldwin tweeted. "And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show." If that weren't enough, Kathy Griffin also tweeted matter-of-factly, "Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian."
It seems like all of the drama and controversy surrounding the slap won't go away anytime soon, and Smith is now reportedly making a desperate move to save his career.
Will Smith's future in Hollywood might be in limbo
There's a possibility that Hollywood might be ready to turn its backs on Will Smith. The actor will reportedly face a hearing with an Academy panel on April 18, in which he might find out his fate in the entertainment industry, according to the Daily Mail. Even though Smith did issue a public apology to Chris Rock for slapping him across the face at the Oscars, that might not be enough.
The actor is apparently so worried about his future that he's reportedly making phone calls in the hopes that the entire drama surrounding the slap will go away. One source close to the situation even told The Sun, "Things are hanging in the balance. He will write an official letter to apologize, and effectively beg for their forgiveness. ... April 18 is D-Day, though — he will find out if he still has an Oscar, and quite possibly, a career."
That said, it seems like the man who was once better known as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" is sure hoping that someone will show him a little kindness in return.