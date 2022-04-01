How Will Smith Is Reportedly Trying To Save His Career

There's a possibility that Hollywood might be ready to turn its backs on Will Smith. The actor will reportedly face a hearing with an Academy panel on April 18, in which he might find out his fate in the entertainment industry, according to the Daily Mail. Even though Smith did issue a public apology to Chris Rock for slapping him across the face at the Oscars, that might not be enough.

The actor is apparently so worried about his future that he's reportedly making phone calls in the hopes that the entire drama surrounding the slap will go away. One source close to the situation even told The Sun, "Things are hanging in the balance. He will write an official letter to apologize, and effectively beg for their forgiveness. ... April 18 is D-Day, though — he will find out if he still has an Oscar, and quite possibly, a career."

That said, it seems like the man who was once better known as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" is sure hoping that someone will show him a little kindness in return.