Alec Baldwin Takes A Side In The Chris Rock Will Smith Debacle

Critics and spectators are debating whether or not Will Smith should lose his Oscar over his slap of Chris Rock on stage, and, by now, a lot of people have taken sides in the matter. Even though the Academy has confirmed that they are not taking Will's on-air altercation lightly, some critics believe that Rock deserved that slap after he made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Tiffany Haddish even praised Will for defending his wife, telling People, "That meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."

However, there are plenty of critics out there that believe Will's behavior was totally uncalled for. Kathy Griffin, for example, tweeted, "Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian." Now Alec Baldwin, who has had his fair share of controversy in the past, is sharing his take on the matter, too.