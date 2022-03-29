Alec Baldwin Takes A Side In The Chris Rock Will Smith Debacle
Critics and spectators are debating whether or not Will Smith should lose his Oscar over his slap of Chris Rock on stage, and, by now, a lot of people have taken sides in the matter. Even though the Academy has confirmed that they are not taking Will's on-air altercation lightly, some critics believe that Rock deserved that slap after he made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Tiffany Haddish even praised Will for defending his wife, telling People, "That meant the world to me. And maybe the world might not like how it went down, but for me, it was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen."
However, there are plenty of critics out there that believe Will's behavior was totally uncalled for. Kathy Griffin, for example, tweeted, "Let me tell you something, it's a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian." Now Alec Baldwin, who has had his fair share of controversy in the past, is sharing his take on the matter, too.
Alec Baldwin is team Rock all the way
While the Will Smith and Chris Rock scandal had everyone making the same grim Alec Baldwin joke — wondering out loud what he would do in Will's shoes — the actor does have something to say about it. As his Twitter account is private, Baldwin shared a screenshot of a tweet on his Instagram page. "I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock," Baldwin wrote. "And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show."
If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about outbursts, it would be Baldwin. He was put under citizen's arrest back in 1995 for punching a photog in the nose, per USA Today. His long laundry list of other public incidents also includes a messy altercation with the paparazzi in 2013, and a fight with a man over a parking spot in 2018. Thankfully, Baldwin can say that he's never slapped a man at an award ceremony, though — at least not yet.