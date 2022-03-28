The Will Smith Chris Rock Scandal Has Everyone Making The Same Grim Alec Baldwin Joke

There's no doubt that fans will be fuming over Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for years to come. Rock's joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's buzzed head turned into an onstage altercation that left everyone stunned. Rock suggested that Jada's look resembled that of "G.I. Jane," which prompted Will to get on stage and slap the comedian across the face. Soon after, Will went back to his seat but shouted at Rock, "Leave my wife's name out of your f****** mouth," according to Variety.

And, while it doesn't appear as though Rock will file a police report and press charges against Will, Twitter can't help but wonder how someone like Alec Baldwin, who has his own history of heated moments of anger, violence, and even arrests, would have reacted to a joke about his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. After all, Alec was his wife's No. 1 defender soon after her heritage controversy, in which she was accused of pretending to be Spanish, as reported by the Independent. Needless to say, Twitter thinks Alec's reaction would have differed greatly from that of Will's.