How Chris Rock Responded To A Fan Who Had Harsh Words For Will Smith

The Will Smith and Chris Rock #SlapGate controversy has effectively divided the world into two camps: Team Will and Team Chris. Those siding with Smith says that his reaction to Rock's joke was warranted as he was only defending his wife, while those in Rock's camp insist that the actor's behavior was inexcusable and that he should have been held accountable.

Since the incident, many have been vocal about their stance, with A-listers like Jim Carrey even saying that Smith should have been arrested. "[Rock] doesn't want the hassle [of suing]," Carrey said in an interview with "CBS Mornings." He continued, "I would have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it's going to be ubiquitous," he said. Carey added that Smith, or anyone for that matter, does not have "the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face because they said words."

Many celebrities shared the same sentiment as Carrey, but if there's one person in Hollywood who has yet to ridicule the actor, it's the victim himself: Chris Rock.