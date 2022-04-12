Sam Asghari Reveals What He Wishes Could Have Been Different About Britney Spears' Pregnancy

We're all beyond excited that Britney Spears is having a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari, as she's been pretty clear she's been wanting for a while. Nobody knows this better than Asghari, of course, which he explained in an interview with BBC News. When asked by the interviewer if he was "ready" for marriage and kids, Asghari responded, "Yeah, I mean this should have happened three years ago." He continued, "When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to recreate [sic], and so this is something that I want to do."

In her famous public statement to the court in which she made her case for why her conservatorship should be lifted, Spears said (via Variety), "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby." She then revealed that her conservators kept her on birth control against her will. "I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have any more children."

So yeah, we'd say three years ago would have been better. The good news is that the future is nothing but bright.