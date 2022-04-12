Dennis Quaid Reveals What His Relationship With Lindsay Lohan Is Like Today

The 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" not only served as a launchpad for Lindsay Lohan's acting career, but wound up leaving an imprint on the original fans and future generations alike. Lohan, of course, pulled double duty as twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James, who reconnect at camp and hatch a plan to get their parents back together. The young actor's talented performance made an immediate impression on Quaid, who played her on-screen dad. "She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant," he said on "The IMDb Show" in 2019. "Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it."

Lohan, who was only 11 years old while filming, was able to fool Quaid. "I actually thought that there were two girls," he said during a virtual "Parent Trap" cast reunion hosted by Katie Couric on Instagram in 2020. "I really did because your accent was so perfect," Quaid told Lohan. During the virtual cast reunion, Lohan also spoke about the "maternal" connection she had with her on-screen mom, Natasha Richardson (who died in a skiing accident in 2009, per People). Fellow cast member Elaine Hendrix — who played Meredith Blake — had previously said in 2021 that she did not "keep in touch" with Lohan due to their age difference, per Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, working together on "Parent Trap" had a different impact on the relationship between Quaid and Lohan.