American Idol Front-Runner Abruptly Drops Out Of The Competition

"American Idol" Season 20 quickly revealed a crop of incredible talent, but sometimes the journey is cut short. In the early stages of selecting the 24 best stars on the rise, contestant Kenedi Anderson was a clear standout contender at only 17-years-old.

Anderson first auditioned for the show in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with a piano cover of Lady Gaga's "Applause." The judges immediately looked to one another as Kenedi began singing and gave the performance a standing ovation. "I don't know how you haven't been recruited yet," Perry gushed. Bryan couldn't help but agree. "I believe you might be the biggest star we've ever seen," he said.

The "American Idol" judges easily decided to give her a Platinum Ticket, which granted her the opportunity to skip the first round in Hollywood and to select her partner for duets, per Parade. She told ABC 13 News that she wasn't even thinking of receiving a golden ticket when heading in for the audition. "So, when I got the platinum, I was in tears," Kenedi gushed. Despite the astounding praise, Kenedi has announced her decision to exit the competition. She made it to the top 24 before sharing the news.